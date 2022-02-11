Unnao: The autopsy report of the Dalit woman whose decomposed body was found in a farmhouse, has revealed that she was strangulated. The post-mortem report also showed that her neck was broken. The woman had gone missing two months ago and her body was finally recovered on Thursday in Unnao.

"We interrogated the accused Rajol Singh on remand. After which the SOG team recovered the woman's body on Thursday. The body was buried in the plot near the ashram. We used local intelligence and mobile surveillance to identify the spot where the body was buried," said Unnao's Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh.

He said the matter appears to be of illicit relations gone wrong, the investigation is being done, whoever else is found involved in the incident will also be arrested soon.

The victim's mother has alleged that former minister Fateh Bahadur Singh's son, Rajol Singh, was behind the murder. The decomposed body was found wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a septic tank. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has slammed Akhilesh Yadav since the former chief minister belonged to Samajwadi Party and has accused him of protecting the guilty.

He tweeted: "Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, the body of a Dalit girl was found in the field of an SP leader. Her mother was pleading in front of your car, but you did not listen to her and protected the leader. In the new SP (govt), you will forgive all crimes of SP leaders and leave no stone unturned to ensure the guilty are not punished."

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also lashed out at the Samajwadi Party over the issue. She tweeted: "The recovery of the buried dead body of a Dalit girl in an SP leader's field in Unnao district is very sad and a serious matter. The family had been suspecting the SP leader in the abduction and murder of the girl. The state government should immediately take strict action against the culprits and get justice for the victim's family."

Right after the woman went missing on December 8, the mother alleged that her daughter had been kidnapped by former minister's son Rajol Singh. The mother also expressed apprehension of an untoward incident with the local police as well as the senior officials demanding action against the accused Rajol. On January 24, the victim's mother also attempted self-immolation in front of the vehicle of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow alleging laxity by the police to find out the whereabouts of her daughter.

Following this, the police had arrested Rajol Singh on the same day. The recovery of the body has confirmed the apprehensions of the mother.

(with Agency inputs)