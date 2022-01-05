Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh will lay the foundation stone of the Rs 2000 crore project for the Kanpur-Lucknow Green Expressway on Wednesday. The expressway will further connect up to Ghaziabad.

The project will be compleated in two phases, initially from Ghaziabad to Kanpur and thereafter to Lucknow. After the completion of the second phase, it will take only 40 minutes to reach Lucknow from Kanpur.

Further, the distance from Ghaziabad to Lucknow will be covered in just three and a half hours. During the construction of the expressway, special attention will be given to the environment, with a dedicated green belt being developed alongside the E-way.

Informing about the expressway, representative of Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, Diwakar Tripathi said that this expressway will be six-lane elevated, which will start from Piparsand village on the border of Unnao and will end at Trans Ganga City on the border of Kanpur.

Through this elevated expressway, one can reach Kanpur city in 45 to 50 minutes, making the journey of Lucknow Kanpur Road very easy. This expressway is expected to be completed by early 2024.

Apart from the expressway, Gadkari and Singh will lay the foundation stone for the 2km Munshipulia flyover. With the construction of the flyover, the problem of traffic jams on the Munshipulia intersection will be solved. The flyover is expected to be completed in one and a half years time.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth, Sudhanshu Trivedi will also be present on the occasion.

