Gorakhpur: On the 90th foundation day of Maharana Pratap Education Council, Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi reached Gorakhpur, with Chief Guest Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday. The chief guest flagged off the Shobha Yatra from the grounds of Maharana Pratap Inter College. The Shobha Yatra started from the main gate of Digvijaynath PG College and reached the campus of MP Inter College via Veer Bahadur Singh Tirahe, Ganesh Chauraha, Golghar, Kachari Square, Swarna Jayanti Gate, and Zilla Parishad.

CM Yogi said, "I welcome Union Minister Anurag Thakur to Gorakhpur. He is a native of Gorakhpur and Himachal Pradesh and working hard to establish Indian culture. Under his leadership, the Sports Ministry is touching new heights and he is an inspiration for the youth today."

He said, "In 1932, Mahant Digvijay Nath established Maharana School, where national values ​​and patriotism were taught, in the honor of his guru, today it has become a chain of 50 educational institutions."

CM said that if every person fulfills his duty, society will change. People should take society forward with healthy competition and a positive spirit.

The 90th foundation day celebrations will last for a week in which various competitions will be organized and the winners will be honored on 10th December.

