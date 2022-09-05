Mirzapur (UP): Union Minister and Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel, who arrived as the chief guest in the gratitude program of Padma Shri Kajli singer Ajita Srivastava, enthralled the audience by singing a song. During the program, there was a discussion about preserving the folklore 'Kajli'. During this, the people present in the program requested the Union Minister to sing a folk song of Mirzapur.

The Union Minister won people's hearts by singing a song of the 'Kajli' genre. Everyone was mesmerized by listening to the soulful song by the minister.