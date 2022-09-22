Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) : An under-construction roof of Islamia College of Commerce collapsed in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night and two persons buried under the debris were rescued safely by the teams.

We got information about the incident in evening and police team along with fire services, NDRF, SDRF reached on spot and started rescue operation," said Gaurav Grover, Superintendent of Police Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the matter and directed district administration officials for providing proper treatment to the injured, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the wall collapse in Gorakhpur district. The Chief Minister has immediately taken the injured to the hospital and directed the district administration officials for their proper treatment. He also prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured," the CMO said.

Along with this, the Chief Minister also instructed the District Magistrate and senior police officers to visit the accident spot and to work on a war footing in arranging relief measures. (ANI)