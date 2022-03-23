Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): Two workers died while three others were severely injured after the wall of an under-construction building collapsed on them in Uttar Pradesh. Three other workers who were injured in the incident have been admitted to the hospital. The incident took place in Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar locality on Monday midnight.

On receiving information about the incident, police and fire brigade teams reached the spot and started rescue operations. However, there is no official confirmation about the deaths yet.

According to information, the construction work of a drain was going on near DAV Chowk in the area where about 16 labourers were working. Suddenly at around 2 o'clock in the night, the wall of the drain collapsed trapping the labourers inside. Two of the labourers died on the spot, while the three were rescued and admitted to the hospital, where their condition is said to be critical. All the injured labourers are residents of Bihar.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the case.

