Lucknow : At least nine persons died and several were injured when the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday. Police said that the incident took place in the Dilkusha area of Lucknow.

According to police so far one person has been rescued from under the rubble. Police has called in NDRF for rescue operation. "Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia said.

"We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris and one person was rescued alive," he added. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief and asked government officials to take all necessary action to rescue those trapped under the rubble.