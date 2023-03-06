Umesh Pal murder: Shooter Vijay killed in police encounter in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Shooter Vijay Chaudhary, who was the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed by the police in an encounter in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh here on Monday morning, sources said. Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman (shooter Vijay Kumar aka Usman Chaudhary) was allegedly the first one to shoot Umesh Pal in the Prajayagraj killing.

The CCTV footage in the Umesh Pal murder case has surfaced. It showed as soon as Umesh Pal's car stopped, the attacker who went near him fired the first shot from the pistol at Umesh Pal and his official gunner. The same shooter was killed by the police in today's encounter, police said. This encounter between the police and the miscreants took place in Prayagraj's Kaundhiyara police station area.

The shootout started when the police team had gone there in search of the Umesh Pal shooters. On seeing the policemen, the shooter Usman alias Vijay Chaudhary started firing on the police team, sources said. The police also retaliated, in which the shooter Usman got shot. Police sent him to SRN Hospital for treatment, where he was declared brought dead.

Usman, who was killed in the police encounter, is said to be a resident of Prayagraj. Many cases are already registered against him. The CCTV video of Umesh Pal's murder case showed Vijay Chaudhary coming on foot. Monday is the 10th day of Umesh Pal's murder. Prayagraj Police and UP STF have been continuously conducting raids.

After the appearance of Vijay Chaudhary in the video of the Umeh Pal shootout, the police also increased the reward amount for Umesh Pal's shooters to Rs 2.5 lakhs. There was a reward of 50 thousand rupees for Vijay Chaudhary.

Umesh Pal was shot dead outside his residence in Dhoomanganj on February 24. He was a prime witness in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party former legislator Raj Pal. Umesh Pal's gunmen who were also shot at died while taking treatment.

On February 27, just three days after the murder of Umesh Pal, Arbaz, who was one of the accused in the case, was killed in a police encounter in Prayagraj. Arbaz allegedly drove the vehicle of the assailants.