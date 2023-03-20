Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) : The house of Ghulam, the accused shooter in the Umesh Pal murder case, was razed to the ground by the team of Prayagraj Development Authority on Monday. The shooter is found to be a resident of Teliarganj area of ​​Ghulam Shivkuti police station area. Ghulam's house is built on more than 350 square yards of land at the Rasulabad intersection.

Along with the house, there are also 4 shops in the part of the road. Before taking up the demolition, the team from the PDA (Prayagraj Development Authority) visited the spot and got the shops vacated. After this, the goods kept inside the house were also taken out. In the presence of tight security by the forces, police and magistrate, the process of demolishing the accused's house was started.

In the Umesh Pal murder case, the shooter who wore a cap and waited inside a shop close by and fired at Umesh Pal from there was identified as Ghulam Hasan. Many accused involved in the murder case are absconding. The police have formed several teams to nab them.

Also Read : Umesh Pal murder case: Fresh CCTV visuals show how Pal was shot while entering his house