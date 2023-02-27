Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati has said that BSP leader Shaista Parveen, wife of of Atiq Ahmad, the mafia-turned-politician, who is the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, will be expelled if found guilty.

Shaista and her son have also been named in the FIR filed in the murder of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal way back in 2005. Mayawati, on Monday, in a series of tweets regarding the case, said the party would take action based on the merits of the case.

The BSP chief said that she has learnt about the registration of an FIR against Atiq Ahmed's son and his wife in connection with the murder of advocate Umesh Pal and his gunman, an important witness in Raju Pal's murder case that took place years ago in Prayagraj.

Taking serious cognizance of this, BSP has decided that Mrs. Shaista Parveen, wife Atiq Ahmed, will be expelled from the party as soon as they are proved guilty in the ongoing investigation of this matter, Mayawati wrote. It is also well known that Atiq Ahmed is a product of Samajwadi Party, from which he has been MP and MLA etc. and now Raju Pal's wife has also gone from BSP to SP, the party she blames mainly(sic), she said.

Therefore, it is not right to do any politics under its guise. Along with this, it is also known that the punishment of any crime is not given by BSP to any innocent person of their family and society(sic)..., she said. Umesh Pal's murder on Friday, Feb. 24 was caught on CCTV camera. Atiq Ahmad, who is currently lodged in Gujarat jail in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, is the main accused in the latest murder case.

