Kaushambi: The Special Task Force (STF) from the district has made progress in the Umesh Pal murder case with the arrest of two individuals suspected to be involved in the case. According to police sources, these individuals were connected to Atiq Ahmed's son Asad Ahmed's WhatsApp group called 'Sher-e-Ateeq,' which had 56 members from 14 different districts who exchanged messages with each other. The admin of the group was Asad.

Abu Zaid, who was living in the Sihori village of Kokhraj Kotwali in Kaushambi district, was also involved in the group and was recently taken into police custody along with Qadir from Rala village. It is believed that the shooter Sabir, who was identified in the CCTV footage related to the Umesh Pal murder, was sheltered by Abu Zaid's brother Zakir and Qadir, but Zakir escaped during a police siege and died of a heart attack.

The STF was able to trace the WhatsApp group, which had been deleted before the murder, and discovered that its members kept in touch with each other through WhatsApp calls. The police are continuing their investigation and trying to trace all the shooters involved in the murder through the two individuals arrested. The police are also trying to locate Atiq Ahmed's wife, Shaista Parveen, and the other shooters involved in the incident, including Sabir, Armaan, Asad, Guddu Muslim, and Ghulam.

In another development related to the case, Bally alias Sudhanshu, the shooter of the Atiq Ahmed gang, has reportedly been taken into police custody. A CCTV video featuring Sabir along with Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen went viral on Saturday, leading the police to raid Bally's premises in the Neeva locality of the Dhoomanganj police station area and take him into custody. Bally was absconding along with other shooters since the Umesh Pal murder, but no police officer has yet confirmed that he has been taken into custody.

The police are working tirelessly to solve the Umesh Pal murder case and bring all the individuals involved to justice. They have conducted intensive search operations and raids to apprehend suspects and gather evidence. Inspector Kokhraj Ramesh Patel stated that he was unaware of the recent arrests made by the STF and that their teams were working continuously to solve the case.

Overall, the investigation into the Umesh Pal murder case is ongoing, and the police are leaving no stone unturned to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the crime. The recent arrests and the custody of Bally alias Sudhanshu may provide critical information to the police, helping them to make further progress in the case.