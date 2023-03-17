Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh has called for increased surveillance at state jails in response to recent events, including the murder of Umesh Pal and the secretive meeting between Nisbat Ansari and her husband Abbas Ansari, who is the son of don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, at Chitrakoot jail.

Singh emphasized the importance of sharing information regarding notorious criminals with district police and relevant police posts to monitor their activities within jails. He added that illegal meetings inside jails cannot occur without the cooperation of jail officials, who must be held accountable for their actions.

A jail official, speaking anonymously, noted that most officials working at jails are already keeping an eye on visitors who meet with notorious criminals. However, they questioned why Chitrakoot and Bareilly jails were not under surveillance, suggesting that an investigation is necessary.

Singh's statements come in the wake of allegations that Umesh Pal's murder, which occurred in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24th, was planned with the assistance of Atiq Ahmad, a don-turned-politician, and his brother, who is incarcerated at Bareilly jail. Ahmad himself is detained in a Gujarat jail.

Following a complaint by Pal's wife, Ahmad was booked in connection with Pal's murder. On March 1st, the Prayagraj administration demolished a house owned by Ahmad's associate, Khalid Zafar, in the Dhumanganj area. The next day, they also demolished a house belonging to Safdar Ali, an alleged arms dealer linked to Ahmad.

Officials from the Prayagraj Development Authority stated that the Dhoomanganj police station area house was constructed illegally. On March 6th, Uttar Pradesh's BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath arrested the jail superintendent, jailor, and warder at Chitrakoot jail due to the clandestine meeting between Nisbat Ansari and her husband.