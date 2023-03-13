Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) : After the Umesh Pal murder case jolted Prayagraj, audio and video threats made by gangster turned-politician and prime accused Atiq Ahmed are surfacing one after another. Now, an audio of the accused gangster threatening a young man in 2016 is going viral. Atiq Ahmed had threatened to get one Ashraf Harwara beaten up by his henchmen over an issue of harassment.

The accused's threatening audio became increasingly viral on social media since Sunday. At present, Atiq Ahmed Jahan is lodged in a jail in Gujarat. Although there is no confirmation about the viral audio, it is being spread on social media as a threat issued by the don-turned-politician to the young man in Prayagraj.

Ever since the Umesh Pal murder created a sensation, even group photos of Atiq Ahmed and his gang members have gone viral. Photos, videos and audios related to Atiq Ahmed, his son, brother and wife are going viral these days. In the latest audio, the accused reportedly threatened Ashraf Harwara, accusing him of harassing one of his close aides, Quddus.

Along with this, Atiq Ahmed threatened that if Ashraf harasses Quddus again, he will be beaten up at his own house. Along with this, he will be beaten by taking him to Mariyadih area. Not only this, Atiq Ahmed also insulted Ashraf Harwara on the phone by threatening to beat him up in the presence of public on the road.

The viral audio reportedly belongs to May 2016. Atiq Ahmed's clout can be gauged from this. After threatening him over the phone, Atiq's people surrounded Ashraf and tried to kidnap him and also threatened him. Ashraf Harwara alleged that after these incidents in May 2016, his case was not registered despite complaining at the police station.

After this, in the year 2017, when the government changed in UP and after Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister, Ashraf Harwara's father filed a case against Atiq Ahmed as well as against Quddus and Rajesh Kumar Singh.