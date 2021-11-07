Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested Abdullaha, son of the main accused Mohammad Umar Gautam, in connection with illegal conversion case from Noida on Sunday.

According to the ATS, Abdullaha had a direct contact with Jahangir Alam and Kausar and was funding illegal conversions. He was also looking after the work of Al Farooqui Madrasa, Mosque and Islamic Center of Maulana Umar Gautam.

The ATS claimed evidence of the transaction of Rs 75 lakhs from the various accounts of Abdullaha. Out of the total, Abdullaha had received Rs 17 lakhs from UK, America and other Gulf countries through hawala and other means.

According to the information revealed by UP ATS headquarters, Umar Gautam and his associate had also received an amount of Rs 57 crores for illegal conversion from the same account from which Abdullaha got money. However, Gautam and his companions failed to present the expenditure details of the total amount to the investigation team.

Umar Gautam who has been accused of converting over 1,000 people, including children was arrested by the UP ATS on June 20. He was being interrogated by the ATS for more information. After getting information from him, the ATS had arrested 16 people by conducting raids in various states. Along with Umar Gautam, the UP ATS was interrogating Maulana Kalim Siddiqui, Rameshwar Kawade alias Aadam alias Adam, Bhupriya Bandon alias Arslan Mustafa, Kaushar Alam, Hafiz Idrish, Mohammad Salim, Dheeraj Jagtap and Sarfaraz Jafri of Maharashtra Network.

