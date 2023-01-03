Basti (Uttar Pradesh): A public toilet in Uttar Pradesh grabbed the headlines for its strange model with two toilet seats in one enclosure. The toilet is from Dhansa village in Rudhauli tehsil of the Basti district. Earlier, the district administration faced the wrath of villagers for a similar case in Gaura Dhundha village of the district. Some enclosures had two toilet seats without a partition, while others didn't even have a door, making it difficult for people to use the community toilet. When the news came to light, officials hurriedly broke the toilet and somehow cleared the matter.

However, on Tuesday, the community toilet once again became a hot topic of discussion in the district. Block Development Officer Sunil Arya while speaking to ETV Bharat said, "I am not aware of the incident, and if this is the case, then the matter will be investigated. Appropriate action will be taken against those who are found guilty."