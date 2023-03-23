Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): The shocking details of the alleged killing and subsequent rape of two elderly women in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki have taken netizens to a grisly walk down the most chilling case of necrophilia- the Nithari Kand, a case that involved elements of necrophilia and cannibalism. Two youths from Barabanki were arrested for killing and then having sex with the dead bodies of two elderly women, whom they killed in December last year.

The shadow of Nithari killings came alive when police arrested two persons – Amarendar and Surinder within a span of two months- allegedly for murdering two elderly women and having sex with their dead bodies at Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh. Though Amarendar was arrested on January 23 and police was finding it to be case of serial killing but they stumbled upon the chilling details of necrophilia after the second accomplice Surinder was arrested on Wednesday evening.

Police arrested Amarendar on January 23 for attempting to kill another elderly woman in Hunhuna village in Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, when the duo was trying to kill her she started shouting and the people of village managed to catch hold of him but Surinder fled from the spot. Three cases were registered against Amarendar at Ramsanehi Ghat police station.

“During interrogation it was also revealed the duo killed two other women in the last one month. Initially we thought to be a case of serial killing. Amarinder also revealed during interrogation the involvement of Surinder and we were looking for the second accomplice,” an investigating officer said.

“After the arrest of Surinder we came to know that the duo used to target elderly women in isolated places, kill them and then raped the dead bodies. Autopsy report also confirmed their motive. We are interrogating further into the case,” the officer added.

Police Station Head Lalchandra Saroj confirming the arrest of Surinder said, " another accused in the case of killing and raping elderly women in the district has been arrested by the police. The duo has killed two women. They were trying to kill another woman when villagers caught one of the accused and handed him over to the police. Another accused has also been arrested on Wednesday."

According to the police, the first naked body of an elderly woman was discovered on December 5, 2022, in a field where she had gone to attend nature's call. The post-mortem reports revealed that she was murdered and then raped. The body of another elderly woman was found on December 17 in Ibrahimabad village.

Though the personal details of the murderers are yet to be revealed but, sources in the police said that both accused worked together in a rice mill where they became friends. The police investigation also revealed that the duo used to watch pornographic content together.

Dinesh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, said, "A team was formed to nab the other accused in this case. The accused was identified as Surinder, a resident of Dayaram Purwa of Ramsanehi Ghat. The duo has killed two women. They were trying to kill another woman when villagers caught one of the accused and handed him over to the police. Another accused has also been arrested on Wednesday."

The incident is a reminder of Nithari rape and murder. The Nithari case, which occurred in 2006, is one of the most horrific and gruesome cases in recent history. The village of Nithari, located in Noida, Delhi, was the site of heinous crimes including sexual abuse, murder, cannibalism, and attempted necrophilia. The investigation ultimately led to the discovery of Moninder Singh Pandher's bungalow, where the mystery of the disappearances was slowly unraveled. Surinder Koli, a domestic servant of Pandher, was implicated in the crimes, which included the murder of 9 female children, 2 male children, and 5 adult women.