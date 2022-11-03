Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Two persons were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a hotel at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Thursday morning. The fire broke out on the top floor of the Vrindavan Garden Hotel of Basera Group where two trapped employees perished in the flames. The deceased have been identified as Umesh (30), a resident of Mant, Mathura, and Veeri Singh (40), a resident of Kasganj, officials said.

The fire brigade teams reached the spot upon receiving the information and put out the fire. Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said "the fire started in the godown of the hotel. The fire was brought under control after almost three hours. It took time to reach the hotel due to the distance between Mathura and Vrindavan". There have been demands for a fire station in Vrindavan to rush immediate rescue teams in times of such fire mishaps.

Medical officer Dr Bhudev said that "we received the information about the fire at a hotel, and the medical team along with ambulances were sent immediately to the spot. Three employees were trapped in this fire. The injured were being taken to the district hospital for treatment, but two of them died on the way, while one is being treated."