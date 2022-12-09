Greater Noida: The Greater Noida police arrested two women for thrashing a female doctor for opposing encroachment in Grater Noida's Jalvayu Vihar Housing Society on Friday. The arrest came after a video of the incident has gone viral in which the victim is seen lying on the ground while her neighbours assault her. It was seen in the video that the victim’s parents were pushed and assaulted when they came to her rescue. The incident happened on December 7 following which the victim lodged a complaint with the police, but the victims alleged that the police framed charges against the accused and released them.

The victim, Rashmi Sharma, lives with her elderly parents in Jalvayu Vihar Society and is posted in the Primary Health Centre, Dankaur. According to police, Rashmi was having a dispute with her neighbour Arun Kumar and the women in his family, regarding the closure of ventilation and installation of AC. On December 7, following the dispute, a fight broke out between Rashmi and her neighbours, and she has assaulted by them which resulted in injuries on her head and hand. DCP of Greater Noida Abhishek Verma said, "Taking the cognizance of the viral video two women Pooja and Priyanka were arrested yet again," On the other hand, Arun Kumar, too, lodged a complaint against the victim.