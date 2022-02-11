Hyderabad: A woman was among two persons dead while a dozen others were injured after a roadways bus rammed into another vehicle in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh due to alleged negligence by the bus driver on Friday, officials said.

As per the officials, the mishap took place on the highway in Garh Kotwali area area of the district when the driver of the roadways bus lost control over the vehicle while allegedly talking over cellphone as a result of which the bus rammed into the road divider and bumped into another vehicle. In the mishap, two people including a woman were killed while 12 others suffered injuries. The identity of the dead or the injured was not immediately known.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

