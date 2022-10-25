Aligarh (UP): Police have arrested two accused in connection with the murder of a soldier on the eve of Diwali on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Six accused are still absconding with sources saying that an extra-marital affair was at the root of the crime.

The deceased Beacon Singh, who was posted in Ropar district of Punjab was shot dead while he had gone to fetch medicines for the family in Rasulpur village.

The car he was traveling in was also damaged in the attack. Soon after the attack, police set up a special team to nab the accused while the body was sent for postmortem.

Two of the accused have been arrested by the police while six others are still absconding. SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said that Beacon had a love affair with Neelam, the wife of the accused Vijaypal which triggered the fatal attack.

He said the search for the rest of the accused is going on. Lokesh, the brother of the slain demanded strict action against the accused. Meanwhile, the slain soldier was cremated with full military honors in presence of civil and police officials besides his fellow military personnel.