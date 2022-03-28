Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the Muslim youth allegedly lynched in Ramkola for supporting the BJP. Expressing grief over the killing, CM Yogi directed the local administration to conduct a fair investigation into the matter.

Two people have already been arrested in the case, police officials said on Monday. Circle Officer for the Khadda town in the district, Sandeep Verma, said that two accused have been arrested and efforts are on to nab the rest of them. The Muslim youth, identified as Babar of the Kathgharhi village in Kushinagar district, was allegedly beaten to death for campaigning for the BJP and distributing sweets after the party's victory in the recent Assembly Elections. The victim's family has accused the police of turning a deaf ear to Babar's repeated complaints of being threatened by the accused.

Acting on the family's complaint, the SHO of the Ramkola police station, Durgesh Kumar Singh, has been pulled by the administration for being negligent and lax in his duties, creating a stir in the department. The deceased's family said that Babar was a staunch BJP supporter, which did not go down well with his neighbours. The family claimed that the accused ambushed Babar on March 20 and beat him up badly after which he was rushed to the Ramkola CHC for treatment. He was later referred to Lucknow hospital for further treatment where he breathed his last on March 24.

On the other hand, the accused in the case have claimed that their dispute with Babar was not a political one but was regarding a drain. They further claimed that the victim clashed with them on the day of the incident in a state of intoxication. They claimed that Babar climbed up on his terrace and in his intoxicated state fell down and was injured. "Now people are framing us by giving it a political colour, but no one is ready to listen to us," they alleged.

