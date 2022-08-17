Kanpur: Two more persons were arrested by members of the Uttar Pradesh Police SIT team in Kanpur on Wednesday because of their involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The two were identified as Unnao-resident Umashankar Yadav and Virendra Singh from Sajeti in Kanpur Dehat.

"The process to produce them before the court, get them transferred to police remand and subsequently send them to jail is being carried out. Till now, a total of 32 arrests have been made in the case," SIT in-charge Balendu Bhushan Singh said.

Out of a total 94 accused, 40 are yet to be arrested. 22 among the accused have so far passed away, he added. The SIT has time till September 30 to carry out all arrests. In Kanpur district alone, the violence that begun following Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984 had led to 127 deaths. The SIT was formed in 2019 to investigate 1,251 cases related to the riots in the district.