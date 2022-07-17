Agartala: Starting Monday, July 18, the Tripura government will levy a fine of Rs 200 to anyone not wearing a mask, a government official said. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Health Department official stated that the move comes after repeated appeals to citizens to observe wearing of masks in public places.

"We have been requesting the common people to wear masks in public places like markets and malls, but people are found to have been ignoring the appeal and requests of the government administration. From July 18 onwards, a fine of Rs 200 will be levied on those who are not wearing masks in public places" the official said.

Also read: Face masks mandatory in Assam

For the past week, there has been a surge in COVID 19 cases across the Northeastern state, with a significant rise observed in West Tripura district. On Sunday, there were 1282 total cases in the state, with 252 new cases observed in the last 24 hours as per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The positivity rate, meanwhile, was 10.92 percent. 38 persons recovered within the given time period.