Ghaziabad: A complaint has been lodged by a woman against five people including her husband for allegedly harassing her and for giving triple talaq for not fulfilling the demand for dowry. The case is of Kotwali police station area of ​​Ghaziabad.

Rubina, a resident of Kaila Bhatta, married Imran Saifi of Niwari in December 2017. They have a 4-year-old child. The woman alleged that the in-laws harassed her for not fulfilling the demand for dowry. The victim alleged that since her marriage, her in-laws were harassing her physically and mentally for not getting a car in the dowry.

"When I complained to the police, my in-laws made a compromise. After some time, my husband went to Rajasthan for a week on the pretext of working in a company and left me at my parent's home," she said. It is alleged that during that time, her in-laws took her jewelry and other items away. Meanwhile, the husband called her over the phone and gave triple talaq to her, and disconnected the call.

Nagar Kotwali in-charge Amit Kumar Khari said, "A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is on. The accused will soon be arrested."