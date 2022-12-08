New Delhi: Following alleged harassment of a transwoman school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri due to her identity, National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took cognisance of the matter. "@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to Chief Secretary, UP to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter & to take strict action against the school authorities. Copy of the letter has also been sent to DM Lakhimpur Kheri" the women's body tweeted, attaching a news report in this regard.

In a statement, the NCW said that action taken in the matter must be apprised to the Commission within seven days. Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the organisation, has also written to the Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh seeking an independent inquiry into the matter, and has further sought strict action against the accused if allegations are confirmed.

Meanwhile, the claims have been refuted by the school administration, who highlighted incompetency as the reason for termination. The woman in question, meanwhile, said she had been asked by the school management to keep her identity a secret from students. “After a three-stage rigorous interview, I was hired by the school and was given the position of a trained graduate teacher (TGT) for social science and English on November 22,” she stated.

What followed was 'trolling by some staff and students', the victim noted, adding that she was 'even laughed at and called a hijra (eunuch)'. Subsequent attempts to sensitise the perpetrators were 'unacceptable' to the school administration, she stated, adding that on December 2 that is 10 days after her hiring, she was informed that she "was not competent enough to teach Social Science.", and let go. (with Agency inputs)