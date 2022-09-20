Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): A 12-year-old boy was mauled by a tiger in the Majra Pura area of Lakhimpur Kheri district on Monday. Krishna Chauhan, son of Pappu Chauhan of the village, had gone to the field to get fodder for livestock. When he did not return home even after 5 in the evening, the family members started searching. Police and forest staff were informed late in the evening. Krishna's body was found half-eaten at a distance in the sugarcane field. In the last year, the tiger has made about 24 people its prey here.

DFO of Dudhwa buffer zone Sundaresh said that the tiger must have moved out and entered this area due to the flooding in the forest. He said that people were being repeatedly advised to remain indoors and move out only in groups if absolutely necessary. Forest department teams have been deployed in the entire area, but people's cooperation is a must, the DFO said. He further stated that compensation will be provided to the kin of the deceased.