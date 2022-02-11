Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): Three youths died after the speeding car they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's ​​Ghaziabad district on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

The mishap took place near Kanavani culvert in the jurisdiction of Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad at around 1.30 am on Monday while the trio was returning from a friend's sister wedding. The youth identified as Lalit, Debu and Sonu said to be residents of Deepak Vihar in Khoda area died on the spot, police said. Soon after receiving information about the accident, local police launched a search operation and retrieved the bodies after strenuous efforts with a crane.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, police said adding that they have come to know that the deceased were returning from the wedding of a friend's sister on the basis of records found from the parking of the mall where they were seen last.

