Ghaziabad: Three criminals were arrested in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad on Sunday after they opened fire at police when told to stop for checking, police said. The accused, who were riding two motorcycles, were travelling from the Khoda underpass in the area when they were asked to stop, following which they attempted to flee after firing at police personnel present at the checkpoint, Indirapuram Circle Officer (CO) Swatantra Kumar Singh said.

"In the exchange of fire, one of the two miscreants on the bike fell after he was shot in the leg. The person, who sustained bullet injuries, was identified as Shamsher, a resident of Bihar, who is currently staying in the Kaushambi area of the city. Police said over 12 cases of theft and robbery were registered against him. The other is Sarwar, a similar number of cases have been found registered against the latter as well" he stated.

The Apache bike the duo was riding has also been found to be illegally possessed, he noted. The third thief, who fled the area on a scooter, has been identified as Sanjay, a resident of Delhi. Apart from the two-wheelers, a 315-bore pistol, a hollow cartridge, a live cartridge and other equipment have been seized from their possession, cops said.