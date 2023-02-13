Balrampur (UP): Three labourers on Sunday died of suffocation after they slept on the furnace of a brick kiln here in Khajuri Tuhlu Patthar Para of Chowki Ganesh Mod area of the district. Additional Superintendent of Police of Balrampur district Sushil Nayak said that four people, including three deceased, had dinner and slept on the top of the furnace. One of them fell while the remaining three were found dead the following day.

"The kiln was making 25,000 new bricks and the labourers set up the bricks and slept on the furnace. The police said the survivor, Ajay informed them and said that they consumed alcohol and fell asleep on the furnace. The police identified the deceased as Rajdev Cherwa (28), and Banwa (42), both residents of Tuhlu Patthar Para and Anuj (19), a resident of the Asola police station area in Ambikapur.

Also read Lack of dignity for labour causing unemployment, says RSS chief; urges people not to run after jobs

The ASP further said, "In the morning the villagers reached the furnace and took out the bodies from the furnace. Prima facie seems to be due to suffocation. The bodies of all three have been sent for post-mortem. The cause of death will be clear after the report comes." in 2022, an explosion at a brick kiln factory in the Ramgarhwa police station area of Bihar's Motihari district killed several labourers working in the factory while injuring many others.

Following the incident, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, along with Ramgarhwa, Sugauli, Raxaul and Palanwa police, rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation. The injured labourers were rushed to a hospital. According to the police, Irshad Ahmed, the owner of the brick kiln, died in the blast.