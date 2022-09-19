Three killed, two injured in accident in UP's Ghaziabad
Three killed, two injured in accident in UP's Ghaziabad
New Delhi/ Ghaziabad: An uncontrolled ambulance knocked down three people, including a woman, while two others were injured. The mishap took place near the Pratap Vihar area of Vijay Nagar Police Station of Ghaziabad where an overspeeding ambulance hit two bikes near DPS School. While three persons, including a woman, who were riding and pillion riding, died on the spot, while two others suffered injuries. The cause of the accident is being investigated.
Also read: Rajasthan: 4 killed in Jhunjhunu road accident, injured car driver flees away
Police said that the overspeeding of the ambulance led to the accident. They registered a case and took up a probe into the accident. The police seized the ambulance. The driver of the ambulance was also injured and was undergoing treatment at a hospital. Meanwhile, the police informed the families of all the deceased.