Etawah(Uttar Pradesh): Three persons died and one was critically injured after a out-of-controle truck rammed their motorcycle and ran them over late on Friday night on the Agra Highway in the Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place near the Budaila village of the district.

According to police sources, the truck was coming from the wrong side of the National Highway and rammed into the motorcycle which had four passengers including two women and a child. They further revealed that the truck ran over the motorcycle before it came to a halt.

Following the incident, the truck driver in a bid to flee from the spot jumped from the bridge suffering fractures to both of his legs. Upon being informed by locals, police forces reached the spot and send the injured to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Government Joint Hospital for treatment.

Police sources said that doctors at the hospital declared three of the passengers as brought dead. They further revealed that the condition of the injured is critical.

Speaking to reporters, Etawah Circle Officer Amit Kumar Singh said that a man, a woman, and a child died in the accident. He also said that one of the deceased is a resident of the Auraiya district adding that police are currently trying to contact his family members.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Anil, his wife Shivrani, and their child. Another passenger Suman is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition. They also said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.