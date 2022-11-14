Varanasi: Three youth from Jharkhand were detained on Sunday following their alleged suspicious movement at Shrikashi Vishwanath Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, officials said. As per sources, the accused were apprehended by the CRPF personnel present in the premises at gate number 4. The arrested youth are said to be residents of Giridih in Jharkhand.

An official said the three suspects, two of whom are from a non-Hindu community, entered the premises during the aarti on Sunday evening from Shrikashi Vishwanath Dham gate number four. They were stopped by a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) officer posted at the entry and later detained on the basis of suspicion.

According to the police, no banned items or any other such item were found in the possession of the three youth who were taken to the Chowk police station. The detained youths were also interrogated by other security agencies including Intelligence Bureau (IB), sources said.