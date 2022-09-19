Deoria (Uttar Pradesh): A double-storey building collapsed in Deoria on Monday morning. Three of the same family died as they were buried under the rubble. SDM Saurabh Singh the deceased has been identified as Dilip Gaur, his wife Chandni and two-year-old daughter Payal. The family was fast asleep when the house caved in on them.

Soon after receiving the information, the top officials of the district, including the SDM, reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation. After removing the debris, the bodies were shifted to the hospital. The rescue operation was still going on while the people residing nearby houses have been evacuated. It is learnt that the man and his wife used to work as labourers