Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Gardening isn’t just a hobby for this retired bank officer in Gorakhpur. Ravi Dwivedi proudly claims that he has developed over 400 varieties of Bonsai plants in his home without formal training. Dwivedi has a huge collection of Bonsai plants due to which he is locally known as 'Bonsai Baba'. When Ravi heard about the Japanese art of Bonsai where trees are meticulously clipped, pruned and grown in small containers, he became enamoured with the idea and began to experiment with trees in India, trying to replicate designs he had seen.

Speaking to the media, Ravi Dwivedi said, "I began gardening when I was 16 years old. It soon became my passion. I started turning plants in Bonsai. I did all this without getting any formal training on the plantation. I went on planting trees one by one. today, I even have one 43-year-old banyan tree, which I turned into a Bonsai."

Ravi created this beautiful Bonsai garden on the lawn of his house. Ravi says, "Caring for your Bonsai is a little more complex than your average houseplant. Bone meal fertilizers mixed with coal, neem, zinc and phosphorus should be added to the plants. Timely pruning of the plant is also necessary. There is also a special technique to water these Bonsai plants as humidity is one of the most important factors in maintaining a healthy Bonsai plant. If maintained well, Bonsai can reach a great age, often outliving their natural wild cousins."

Telling about the variety of plants he owns, Ravi said, "I have a 43-year-old Banyan tree and a 27-year-old Pakur tree. I also have Rudraksha trees, coffee, and bay leaf plants among various fruit trees like pomegranate, fig and coconut. All these trees are created in a form of bonsai and all of them bear fruit on them."

"With the technique I use, it takes only five to seven years for a plant to turn into a beautiful Bonsai. I have also gifted these Bonsai plants to many people, but it hurts me to see that they do not take proper care of these Bonsai plants." With the growing varieties of these Bonsai plants, Ravi says that something should be done by the government so that people come and see these plants. A space should be allotted by the government to display these beautiful plants, says Ravi.

Ravi also said, "Nurturing a Bonsai plant is similar to growing life-size plants. It may take years to see the plant turn into a good Bonsai as it follows its natural lifecycle. The taproots are cut initially, and we nurture the surface roots of the tree species, which results in the miniature version of the plant.” Ravi continues to experiment, adding new plants to his repertoire.