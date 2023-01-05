Sambhal (UP): Weddings are considered to be lifelong bonds and a joyous family affair. But for a man in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, it turned out to be a rather complicated matter and his marriage lasted only an hour. The incident took place in the Daboi Khurd village under the Asmoli police station area of the district.

His relatives and family members were all in a celebratory mood as he was going to enter wedlock soon. Trouble started when unexpected visitors suddenly stormed into the wedding venue.

It was none other than the first wife of the man. She confronted her husband asking how can he marry someone else when she is alive. Hearing the commotion soon other villagers gathered at the spot.

The man had no idea that his first wife will object to the wedding in such a manner. He tried to convince her but she refused to budge from the stance. Meanwhile, police also got to know about the incident and reached the spot and took the man to the local police station.

A panchayat was held there and they came up with a rather 'different' solution. The man divorced his second wife after one hour of getting married to her and then got her married to his younger brother. Seeing this his enraged first wife also calmed down.

Asmoli police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar said that the man got married four years ago and the relationship was plagued with marital discord due to which his wife used to live with her parents. " The trouble started when he decided to marry another girl," he said adding that both sides have not lodged any complaint and the matter has been settled.