Agra: In the District Hospital of Agra, a devotee( priest) reached with the idol of Laddu Gopal with a broken arm and urged the doctor to bandage it. When doctor refused the treatment, the devotee turned furious.

Despite doctors trying to convince their inability to treat an idol, the devotee was reluctant to budge. He banged his head to the wall and injured himself badly.

Priest Pujari Lekh Singh said that for the last 35 years, he has been worshiping Laddu Gopal. While giving a bath to Laddu Gopal on Friday morning, the idol slipped from his hand and fell on the ground to break its arm.

However, the intervention of Hindu Maha Sabha members, Chief Medical Superintendent, Ashok Agarwal himself bandaged the idol and satisfied the priest. When the doctor did not give anesthesia, the priest told doctor that God would be in a lot of pain.

From 8 am today, Lekh Singh was wandering in the district hospital to get Laddu Gopal's arm plastered. Initially, the doctors drove him away by calling him a madman. With the intervention of the Hindu Mahasabha members, who reached the hospital after getting to know about the plight of priest, Ashok Agarwal plastered the broken arm.

Later, Ashok Aggarwal told that priest was a heart patient so he bandaged the arm of Laddu Gopal.