Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In this contemporary and fast-evolving era, the way of security and warfare is also changing. Wars in the future will be fought and won on the basis of technology. Lucknow drone specialist Milind Raj understands it better than most of his peers. His passion for flying gadgets has landed him a project to develop state-of-the-art drones for the Indian Army.

Influenced by former President APJ Kalam, Raj has been making people's lives easier through drones for the past several years. He made an anti-corona drone during the Covid pandemic. Now, he will make drones and robots for defense. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Raj said that he has signed an MoU with the UP government at the Defense Expo held in Gujarat in the recent past.

'The future belongs to robotics' says Milind Raj as he is set to make drones for the Indian Army

Under the MoU, he is supposed to develop the anti-drone system, defense ROV, MDT Robotics, and UAS in the Defense Corridor -- all to be built in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

"From the beginning, my dream was to bring a new revolution in defense by strengthening the defense equipment in India by connecting it with new technology. All the powerful countries including Korea, Russia, and Israel have weapons and drones equipped with modern technology. Israel has an air-dominated missile system. We want to have such technology in our country too," Raj said.

"There have been a large number of drone attacks in India in the last few years. In view of this, we will make an indigenous anti-drone system. We are preparing robots that can be used on water, land, and air," he said.

The drone specialist added that during his project, he will also manufacture a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) in the Lucknow Defense Corridor which will be very helpful for patrolling the border, dealing with terrorist attacks, and land mining attacks. "Germany spends 70 to 80% of the budget on research and development only. A lot of research has to be done to bring any technology on the ground. For this it is necessary to R&D, we will set up many research and development labs in Lucknow."

"It is the first time any government is motivating youth for startups in defense. The Modi government has given us an opportunity by organising Defense Expos," he said.