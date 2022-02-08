New Delhi: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual rally on Tuesday dismissed the possibility of division of BJP votes in western Uttar Pradesh.

"The BJP will win as in previous elections," he said, adding the BJP ruled government has "earned a reputation for fulfilling promises made in manifestoes". Prime Minister Modi was addressing a virtual rally for Assembly constituencies in Rampur, Badaun and Sambhal districts.

Earlier, the Prime Minister addressing a virtual rally for Punjab said it is only the National Democratic Alliance that has a vision of a 'Nawan' (new) Punjab to develop the state's agriculture and industry. "The NDA has a vision of 'Nawan' Punjab and a track record of delivering on the ground," he said, adding that Punjab does not need "hollow promises" of new parties. In Punjab, the BJP is fighting the state assembly polls in alliance with the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The Assembly segments in western UP will go to polling in the first phase of the Assembly election on February 10. The Punjab assembly elections will be held on February 20.