Lucknow: A 10-year-old girl ended her life after getting distressed by her mother's scolding for playing video games on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Para police station area of the city, police said.

The victim's mother Neetu said that her daughter Harshita Bajpai was not interested in studies and kept playing video games after which she scolded her. Then she left for work, and when she returned she found Harshita dead. Neetu immediately informed the police about it.

The police reached the spot and searched the room and sent the dead body for postmortem. Para police station in-charge Tej Bahadur Singh confirmed the incident and said "Harshita's father Manish died many years ago and her mother manages the family's expenses by working as a domestic help. Upon being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and searched the room, and sent the dead body for postmortem. The post-mortem report is awaited."