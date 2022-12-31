Shahjahanpur: A temple was raised and shifted by 8 feet with the help of a jack in Uttar Pradesh Shahjahanpur on Wednesday. This marks the beginning of a process to shift the Hanuman temple at Kachhiyani Kheda to 64.36 feet for the widening of the national highway in the district.

The groundwork to shift the temple has been going on for several months. In order to move the Hanuman temple by 8 feet, the Jai Durge Lifting and Shifting Company of Haryana started the work by slowly moving it back from its original place using a jack and laying a channel net under the temple.

SDM Tilhar Rashi Krishna said, "The shifting of the Hanuman temple started in October. Jai Durge Listing and Shifting Company of Haryana, after laying a channel net under the temple, have started moving back the temple gradually with the help of a jack. Till now the temple has moved back about 8 feet. It will take about one more month for the temple to be completely shifted."