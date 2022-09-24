Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): A temple dedicated to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a life-sized statue of the CM built by Prabhakar Maurya, a supporter of the Yogi government, was mired in controversies. Ramnath Maurya, the uncle of Prabhakar Maurya, addressed a letter to the Chief Minister and to the District Magistrate on September 21 alleging that the temple was built by encroaching the government land.

In the letter, Ramnath Maurya alleged that his land was adjacent to that of his elder brother Jagannath Maurya's land. But Jagannath Maurya's son Prabhakar Maurya occupied his land. The trees planted by him were cut and the wood was taken away. After this, Prabhakar built a temple of CM Yogi Adityanath on the barren land with the intention of capturing it.

Also read: After Madrasas, CM Yogi cracks the whip on Waqf properties in UP

Meanwhile, the opposition has tried to corner CM Yogi on the pretext of Ramnath Maurya's name by claiming that the land on which the temple was built was the government's barren land. Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has also taken a jibe at the CM on the issue stating that "when will the bulldozer demolish this temple."