Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Two juveniles were allegedly beaten up on Friday for trying to escape from a children observation home in Mathura. Official sources said that the tanagers were trying to escape from a children observation home by breaking the exhaust fan.

Teenagers thrashed for trying to escape children observation home

They further revealed that as soon as the matter came to the notice of the staff, they caught both of them. It is alleged that the teenagers were tied to a pole and were beaten black and blue by the staff.

After the matter came to the notice of the administration, medical examination of both the teenagers was done. The assault on the teenagers has been confirmed by Dr. Sushil of the district hospital. The District Probation Officer Anurag Shyam Rastogi said that an inquiry would be conducted and action would be taken against the employees if found guilty.