Mathura (UP): A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth on the outskirts of a village in Jamuna Paar area here, police said. According to a FIR lodged, the teenager was raped by a youth belonging to a neighbouring village in the presence of another youth on late Tuesday evening, police said.

The locals passing by the area had come to her rescue and had also caught hold of both the accused and handed them over to the police, SHO Jamuna Paar Inspector Suraj Prakash Sharma said. On Wednesday, the victim also tried to commit suicide by jumping into a well, however, she was immediately brought out and hospitalised, police said. The medical of the victim has been conducted while both the accused have been sent to judicial custody, the SHO said. (PTI)