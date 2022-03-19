Minor kidnapped, gangraped in Baghpat; three arrested
Minor kidnapped, gangraped in Baghpat; three arrested
Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): Three people were arrested in the case involving kidnapping and gangrape of a minor in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
Family members of the victim had lodged a complaint, accusing four youths from the neighbourhood of the heinous act. The teenager's family, living in the Kotwali area, had reached the police station along with the victim girl to lodge a complaint. The family had alleged that the four youths had kidnapped the teenager late in the night and later raped her after taking her to a hut.
In a Twitter post, the Baghpat police informed that it had arrested three of the accused youths after registering a case. Those arrested have been identified as Dinesh alias Tony, Sahil and Arif. Police said that further investigation into the matter is ongoing.
-
#baghpatpolice— Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) March 19, 2022
थाना कोतवाली बागपत पुलिस ने थाने के मु0अ0सं0 207/22 धारा 376/511/354/307/506 भादवि व 3/4 पोक्सो अधिनियम व 3(2)(v) एससी/एसटी अधिनियम में वांछित 02 अभियुक्तों को किया गिरफ्तार। pic.twitter.com/cSulHB9rii