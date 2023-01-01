Agra: A techi from Uttar Pradesh's Agra drowned in the sea in Puducherry while celebrating New Year's eve party with friends. The deceased was identified as Deepak Makhija, an employee of a multinational company (MNC) in Bengaluru. To celebrate the New Year, Deepak, along with his friends, had gone to Puducherry from Bengaluru on a bike.

When Deepak, along with his friends, was enjoying the waves at the seashore, he was swept away by a huge wave. His friends tried to rescue him, but they failed. Deepak's friends informed Deepak's family about the unfortunate incident, and on hearing the news his family members were shocked. Some of the family members left for Bengaluru.