Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): India's obsession with tea has been known for generations, with the average Indian gulping at least three to four cups of tea a day. Tea has also become an inseparable part of the lives of the Indian people. But, do you know how tea leaves and tea waste (fluff) can be repurposed?

Well, a young girl from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Roshni Yadav, has created a unique record in her name by repurposing tea fluff. Yadav has got her name registered in the 'Eurasia World Record' by making 365 logos of different brands and media organisations. Among the logos, Yadav has also created the logo of 'ETV Bharat' as a mark of respect for services rendered during the pandemic and for having kept people abreast even during the lockdown.

The exhibition of the logos made using tea fluff was put on display at Bhadaini Adarsh ​​Shiksha Mandir. The one-day exhibition was inaugurated by international artist and Guinness Book Recorder Neha Singh. Students of Banaras Hindu University, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth and other schools as well as a large number of other people had reached to see the unique exhibition.

After the exhibition, the representative of Eurasia World Records and senior advocate Rajesh Panayanthatta of the Supreme Court issued the certificate to Yadav.

Earlier also, Yadav had created a record for the first time by making Rangoli of 101 countries during the lockdown in 2020. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Yadav said that the logos of the different brands and media organisations were made in one colour, which depicts that though people of different cultures live in India, they are all counted as Indians. The logos of the media organisations were made as a mark of respect to them for their work during the pandemic. She also said that the lockdown blues gave her the idea of creating these logos.