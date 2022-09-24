Mathura: Vice President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai has said that “signs of slavery of Muslim rulers should be eliminated soon” in the country. Rai was speaking at a four-day program to commemorate Pandit Deendayal Jayanti at Pandit Deendayal Dham in the Farah area of ​​Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

“The signs of slavery of all Muslim rulers should be removed soon,” he said. Over Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya at the site of the 16th-century Babri mosque demolished by Hindus in 1992, Rai said, “This grand temple will be the identity of the country after erasing the stains of many years of slavery. This temple is the honor of the country.

The site, a symbol of years of slavery, was acquired after years of legal battles. This is the result of people's awareness”. He said that Lord Ram's idol will be installed at the temple of Ayodhya before 2023. “This win is not special to any class. This achievement should be accepted wholeheartedly by all.

The emotions of thousands of crores of people are attached to the temple,” he said.

Rai said that “traces of slavery associated with Muslim rulers Aurangzeb, Akbar, and Babar should be removed”.

