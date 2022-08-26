Kanpur: Of late, people try to avoid sugar as they consider it is not healthy to consume it. Especially for those who are suffering from diabetes consuming sugar is not recommended. While as an alternative doctors suggest that diabetics can use honey as it is good for their health. Experts from the National Sugar Institute have prepared a sugar syrup that tastes like honey. Which is made from the juice of the stem of jowar plant.

This might seem shocking, but the experts worked for three consecutive years on five species of jowar (SSV 84, SSV 74, CSH 22 SS, and Phule Vasundhara among others). Out of these, the yield of Vasundhara species was excellent and the amount of glucose and fructose found in the juice of its stem was also equivalent to that found in honey. At the same time, the number of calories was less than sugar.

In such a scenario, the research of experts was accurate and they made sugar syrup from the juice of jowar stem. The people who consume it will stay healthy. National Sugar Institute (NSI) director Prof Narendra Mohan said that they are planning to launch the product in the market soon and very soon the product will be patented. He also claimed that sugar syrup prepared from the juice of jowar stem is the first of its kind in the country. Till now, the stem of jowar has only been used for animal feeding.