Kanpur: A sub-inspector posted at Bidhanu police station in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur who allegedly consumed poison last week died on Sunday, an official said. Police have launched an investigation into the matter. As per an official, SI Anoop Singh, posted at Bidhanu police station in Kanpur Outer had taken the extreme step on November 10.

He was taken to the nearest health facility from where he was referred to Regency Hospital in critical condition where he died late at night on Sunday, an official said. It is said that the deceased had grown close to a woman constable during his posting at Fazalganj, who ditched him for another lover leaving him heartbroken.

Joint Police Commissioner Anand Prakash Tiwari said that they would investigate the matter. On a fateful day on November 10, Singh had an argument with the woman constable over the latter not picking up his phone. An official said that Singh consumed some poisonous substance and ended his life. Pertinently, Singh was among three cops suspended for allegedly assaulting the minor son of a tubewell operator of Maurang Dhulai on September 14. That case is still under investigation.