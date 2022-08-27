Sonbhadra: A principal has been suspended for serving salt and roti in a mid-day meal to the students on August 24 in a school located in the Ghorawal area of ​​the district. This issue happened in the Gureth Composite School in Ghorawal area. The children said that one of their teachers and principal Rudra Prasad have been suspended for serving salt and roti in the mid-day meal.

Students cry for Principal suspended over feeding salt roti in mid day meal

The students can be seen crying over the suspension of their principal. According to the students, "Our village head has implicated our principal," they said. Hence, when the principal came to bid farewell to the children on Friday, the children did not let him go. The video of this emotional incident of children shedding tears while clinging to the principal has surfaced on social media and the principal also turns emotional in the video.

Rudra Prasad is the principal of the Gureth Composite School in Ghorawal Tehsil and served in this school from the year 2010 to August 25, 2022. After getting the news about the suspension, the students said that their principal was innocent and blamed the village head for all this mess.

Also read: Jharkhand student threatens principal with a pistol over mid-day meal money

According to the students, the village head neither sends vegetables nor gas cylinders to the school which is why all the children had to eat salt and roti. Students have demanded the authorities revoke the suspension of their principal and teacher and warned of boycotting the school.

Meanwhile, Principal Rudra Prasad said, "From August 8, the village head had taken the responsibility of making mid-day meals in the school but he never provided the materials required for the same. The village head is responsible for this incident. A conspiracy has been hatched against us, under which I was implicated,' he lamented.